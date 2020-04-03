|
CARMICHAEL, Menyea Raelond Menyea (Yea, Mike) Carmichael, son of Raymond and Brenda Cade Carmichael; brother of Santayana and Andrew Carmichael made his transition on March 29, 2020. A PUBLIC VIEWING will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020, from 12 PM - 5 PM, due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. A PRIVATE Celebration of Life Service and Interment will be held on Friday April 10, 2020, due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. A PUBLIC Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date, once the current COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Carl M Williams, Funeral Directors, Inc. - Historic Castleberry Hill, 492 Larkin Street, Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30313 404 522.8454.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 3 to Apr. 8, 2020