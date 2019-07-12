Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
SULLEN, Menzie Celebration of Life for Mrs. Menzie Sullen will be held Monday, July 15, 2019, 12noon at Antioch East Baptist Church, 2352 Old Rex Morrow Rd., Ellenwood, GA., 30294. Her remains will lie in state at 11am until the hour of service. Burial at Washington Memorial Gardens. Visitation Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 12noon-5pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 12, 2019
