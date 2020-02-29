|
LEVY (LITT), Meredith Meredith Litt Levy, age 94, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. She was born and raised in St. Louis, MS, and moved to Birmingham, AL as a teen. There she met and wed her husband of 60 years, Ted Jay Levy. They later moved to Atlanta where they had a beautiful 60-year marriage. Meredith and Ted were lifelong members of vath Achim Synagogue. Meredith was a kind, caring and generous person. She will be remembered for her love of her family and friends, cheering on the Atlanta Braves, world travel, Mahjongg, and social events of all kinds. Meredith was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Sara Litt, and husband, Ted Jay Levy. Survivors include her brother, Ricky Litt (Bobbi), daughter, Marcia Levy, son, Alan Levy (Jo Ellen), and her beloved grandchildren, Sara Acheson (Kevin), Erica Levy and David Levy. A graveside services will be held Sunday March 1, at 12 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs with Rabbi Rosenthal of Ahavath Achim synagogue officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 29, 2020