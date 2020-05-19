|
ALLEN (EBERHARDT), Merldee "Dee" Merldee "Dee" Eberhardt Allen passed away on May 16, 2020 at home in Sandy Springs. Named for her father (J.D.) and mother (Merle), she was born in Gainesville, GA. Dee and her husband Grant met at high school in College Park, GA and were married for 68 years, settling first in College Park and then moving to Sandy Springs. She graduated from University of Georgia, and friends loved to make the drive from Atlanta to Athens with her, as Dee and her Studebaker could make it to Athens faster than anyone else. Throughout the years, she served her family and community faithfully. Her presence was felt at First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs and Dunwoody Baptist Church, as well as at her Alpha Omicron Pi alumnae chapter, several schools and dozens of luncheons, special events and fundraisers. She is survived by her daughter, Liesl Merkel, son-in-law, Jeff Merkel and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grant Allen, Jr., daughter, Lynn Allen, and parents, J.D. and Merle Eberhardt. The family gives special thanks and big hugs to her devoted caregivers Mariah, Rosette, Weini and Michelle. A private graveside service was held.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2020