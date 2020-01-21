|
AUTREY, Jr., Merriell Merriell Autrey, Jr. passed away peacefully on January 17th, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born December 29, 1925 in Griffin, Georgia as one of three children and the only boy of Merrill and Alma Autry. He attended Griffin High School and was a member of their State championship football team. He graduated from Griffin High on Monday, May 29, 1944 and one week later on Monday, June 5, he was inducted in the Army at the age of 18. The following day, June 6th, the US began the invasion known as D-Day. Merriell served in the Battle of the Bulge and was assigned to Company H, 10th Infantry Regiment of the 5th Infantry Division. He was a section leader and a machine gunner in the 1st platform, having been trained on 31 caliber machine guns and 81mm mortars. His division joined the 3rd Army sector (General Patton) near the Rhine River and was on the Germany, Austria and Chech borders when the war ended. He had frozen his feet during the battle and was honorably discharged in April, 1946. He had obtained the position of Staff Sargent and was awarded three bronze stars for his duty. Once he was stateside Merriell approached Clemson University about their prior offer to play football for the Tigers, however the University found out about him freezing his feet and they declined to offer him a position. At that point he decided to attend the University of Georgia in Athens where he became a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business. While at UGA he met the love of his life, Joyce Thie of Atlanta, Georgia. They married on August 13, 1947 and lived in Married Student Housing on the University campus until they graduated. They celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in August, 2019. Their loving marriage produced 3 sons. Merriell's job with the C&S National Bank took the family from Atlanta to Chicago and finally back to Atlanta in 1963. After returning to Atlanta, Merriell was promoted to President of the Emory Banks of C&S Bank, which encompassed 14 branches. He became very involved as a civic leader in DeKalb County and grew those branches until they were eventually merged into the C&S National Bank. At that point Merriell was promoted to Executive Vice President of the East Atlanta Division for the Bank. He retired in 1987 after 35 years of service with the Bank and its successors. In 1997 he was brought out of retirement and asked to be the Chairman of a de novo bank in Decatur. In 1999, DeKalb County honored him with the "Mr. DeKalb" Award for his lifelong years of service and commitment to the betterment of the County. Merriell was also active in supporting Lakeside High School and his church, Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. Merriell was the President of the Touchdown Club for Lakeside and always attended his sons' sports practices and events. He also served as President of the Administrative Board of his church and was on numerous search committees when a new pastor was to be found. He loved playing golf and was a member of the Atlanta Athletic Club, where he served as President during 1976 when the Club hosted the US Open Championship. Merriell and Joyce also loved traveling and took many trips abroad with their friends. Merriell never met a stranger and had a wonderful ability to find common ground with everyone he encountered. He will be remembered for his leadership, story-telling, humor, dry wit, intelligence, strong faith and commitment to his family, friends and community. Merriell is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, and his sister, Betty Autry Clark. He is survived by his three sons Thie (Pam), Tim and Greg (Julie Anne); grandchildren Chris Autrey (Stephanie), Stacy White (Kyle) and Rachel Autrey; and great-grandchildren Brogan White, Morgan White, Kendall Autrey and Braden Autrey. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Ruth Autry Lynch, and her children and the children of Betty Clark. Merriell's family would like to thank his caregivers for the care and support they have provided him and Joyce Dietrich, Tammy, Stephanie, Sheila and Alberta. The funeral service for Merriell will be at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, 2773 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA on Thursday, January 23rd at 1 pm, with visitation at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 21, 2020