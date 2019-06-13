FRANKEL, Meyer Leib Meyer Leib Frankel (Meir Lev ben Moshe, Ha Kohen) passed from this world on Friday, June 7, 2019 after a brief illness. Meyer Leib, as he was known by his closest friends, was a native Atlantan who was born on October 13, 1927. He was the son of Mack and Pearl Kessler Frankel, the latter also a native Atlantan, both of blessed memory. He was also predeceased by his wife of nearly 58 years, Evelyn Tendrich Frankel and his daughter-in-law, Judy Romm Frankel, both of blessed memory. He is survived by his son, Baron (Barry) Jay Frankel and his children, Harris Mac Frankel and Rebecca (Daniel) Novick, both of Dallas, TX; and his daughter, Shelly Gail Frankel (Joseph) Forer and her children, Justin (Morgan) Forer of Philadelphia, PA and Frankie (Ronald) Linsky of Tampa, FL. Meyer is also survived by his six great grandchildren, Emerie Belle and Rhen Chaite Linsky, Sterling Eloise and Sutton Juniper Forer, and Miles Parker and Julia Rose Novick. In addition, he is survived his sister, Freida L. (Max) Shaffer of Atlanta and by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews in Atlanta and around the country. Meyer was a graduate of Boys High in Atlanta, GA and Emory University. He served in the US Army (101st Weather Group) during WWII. He was known as one of the preeminent independent grocers in Atlanta during the 50s and 60s and followed that career as an executive in mechanical contracting and construction. Before and after his retirement, Meyer was an accomplished trainer of dogs (obedience), genealogist (published on the topic), and bridge player, among other hobbies. He was involved actively in supporting various candidates for public office during the 60s and 70s. Meyer Frankel was interred at Arlington Memorial Park on Friday, June 7, with Rabbi Ephraim Silverman officiating. In lieu of flowers, Meyer's family is requesting that donations be made to the National MS Society, Chabad of Cobb (www.chabadofcobb.com), where Meyer was a member, or the . Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary