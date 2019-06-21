BRASWELL, Mi Hwa Mrs. Mi Hwa Braswell, 75, passed away on June 15th, 2019 at Fulton Center for Rehabilitation in Atlanta, GA. Mi Hwa was born in Hamkyong-do, South Korea on September 9th, 1943 and survived through the Korean War. After an arduous journey, she married Alvin "Al" Braswell in South Korea and embraced a new journey traveling to many countries and eventually settling in Morrow, GA. She was preceded in death by Alvin, after 44 memorable years of marriage. She was a loving and caring wife and mother. She was a survivor, animal lover, and loved to spend her time in her garden. Mi Hwa is survived by her two sons, Sung Hwan and Sung Dong, her brother Il Gu Kim, and by her loving relatives and friends. Arrangements were provided by A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and she was laid to rest at Decatur Cemetery next to her husband in Decatur GA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary