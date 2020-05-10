Services
To be announced at a later date
ABDALLAH, Michael James Michael James Abdallah, age 63, formerly of Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Mary. He is survived by his sister Michelle and his cat Buddy. Due to the pandemic conditions, memorial services will be held in Atlanta and Ohio when friends and family can safely convene and will be announced at a later date. Michelle would like to take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation for your gracious support and kindness during these past few months.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020
