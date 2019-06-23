BERGER, Ph.D., Michael Irving Michael Irving Berger, age 73, of Atlanta, passed away Monday June 17, 2019. A man of big heart and loud laugh, he was born on January 12, 1946 in the Bronx, NY, the second son of the late Benjamin and Dorothy Berger. He attended Bronx Science High School, received a B.A. from Goddard College, a M.A. in Russian studies from the University of Rochester and a Ph.D. in Psychology from Peabody College at Vanderbilt University. He moved to Atlanta to join the faculty of the Department of Psychology at Georgia State University in 1975 and lived in the surrounding area for the remainder of his life. He was a founding member of the Atlanta Institute for Family Studies, and in 1978 he left the university to begin full-time private practice as a psychologist. Michael loved clinical therapy and especially enjoyed working with families and veterans. Despite being a conscientious objector during the Vietnam War, he spent the last ten years of his life helping veterans receive the mental health care that they needed. Outside of work, his two lifelong loves were classical music and reading. As a young man he trained to be an opera singer and played piano, and he followed music avidly throughout his life. His natural state was reclining on a couch reading the Gramophone magazine while listening to one of the over 5,000 classical music recordings he owned. These recordings, often playing at loud volume throughout all hours of the day, acted as a literal sound track to his life. He was a voracious reader too with wide-ranging taste, and a stack of books ranging from mystery novels to Russian literature to essays by Zadie Smith could be found in the back of his car at all times in case, in his words, "something happened." He also loved animals, especially his dog Georgia, and was the proud owner of many cats and dogs over his lifetime. Michael is survived by his children: David Berger, Chicago, IL and Emily Berger, Queens, NY. No services will be held, but if you would like to make a donation in his memory, please consider Amnesty International at www.amnesty.org or the ASPCA at www.aspca.org. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary