|
|
BROWNE, Michael Jacob Michael Jacob Browne, age 47, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home in Atlanta. He was the son of James D. and Kathleen Hill Browne of Cape Canaveral, FL and Sunapee, NH. In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his wife, Katherine Branch Browne and his daughter, Carolyn Lanier Browne; in-laws, Dr. and Mrs. William T. Branch Jr. of Atlanta, GA; sister, Christine (Curt) Avery of Woodstock, CT.; brothers, James (Doreen) Browne of Norton, MA, Matthew (Angela) Browne of Norton, MA and Peter (Janine) Browne of Medway, MA and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 with visitation from 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319, followed by a funeral mass at 1:30 PM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 2699 Peachtree Rd, NE, Atlanta, GA 30305. A celebration of life will be held in Massachusetts at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 18, 2019