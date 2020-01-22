|
CARVELL, Michael James Michael James Carvell, 73, died on Jan. 16 in Gainesville, FL, after a courageous 15-year battle with cancer. Mr. Carvell was born in Atlanta, and he moved to Gainesville from Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Mr. Carvell attended and played football at Newberry (SC) College. Mr. Carvell was retired from the automobile industry, and he was a member of Chevrolet Motor Division's prestigious Legion of Leaders Club. Mr. Carvell was a member of First Baptist Church of Atlanta. He was also a charter member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Gainesville. Mr. Carvell enjoyed all athletic events and activities. He won a gold medal in the 2003 Gainesville Senior Games. Survivors include the following, with their respective families: a son, Michael Carvell II of Atlanta; a daughter, Kristin Carvell of Atlanta; sisters, Pamela Carvell of Bogart, GA, along with Rebecca Rowlands and Patricia Gordon of Atlanta; several grandchildren; and longtime friend and companion, Brenda Watson of Gainesville. Services for Mr. Carvell will be at 2 PM on Saturday, Jan. 25, in the chapel at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 4000 NW 53rd Avenue in Gainesville. Refreshments will be served afterwards in the church's atrium. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Trinity United Methodist Church or Haven Hospice of Gainesville.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020