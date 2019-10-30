|
|
CONNOR, Michael Michael (Mike) Joseph Connor, age 72, of Woodstock, passed away at Kennestone Hospital on October 25, 2019. Born on April 26th, 1947, Mike held many titles over the years but the most special were Husband, Father, Brother, Grandpa, Karpa, and Gramps. He was the son of the late Joseph Edward and Alice Mary Connor. Mike also had a sister, Mary Beth Parson (Thomas), who preceded him in death. Mike worked in the automotive industry with well known companies such as Advanced Auto Parts, Auto Zone, and Napa. Being very family oriented, he loved coaching his kids in sports with the South Cherokee Recreation Association. Some of his favorite things were going to the beach, golfing, and any Atlanta sports teams. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ann Connor, his sister Joyce Connor, daughters Julie Anne McFarland (Sonny), Jenny Elizabeth Crow (Wesley), son Jeff Michael Connor (Jackie), His 6 grandchildren Caity, Andrew, Connor, Carter, Max, Ellis also survive. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 PM, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Lakeside Funeral Home (121 Claremore Dr., Woodstock, GA 30188) with services to follow at 2 PM in the chapel.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 30, 2019