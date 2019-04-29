PODETT, Michael Constantine Born July 3, 1946, died suddenly at home on April 24, 2019. Mike was born in Shanghai, China, and came to this country in about 1950. He grew up in San Francisco, CA, where he attended both high school and college. He was a long-time San Francisco 49ers fan, even keeping his season tickets as he moved around the country with Delta Airlines and even when he was working for Delta in Korea. He very proudly displayed his stadium seats from Candlestick Park on his front porch. He retired from Delta Airlines after 35 years, but the jet fuel never left his veins. He loved air travel, and he loved his Delta family. He also loved his many long-time friends still in the Bay area along with others who were co-workers along the way in different parts of the country. Mike loved nature and among his travels were three trips to Africa. On the horizon, he was already booked for trips through the Panama Canal with his wife Karen, a three-week tour around the world with Karen, and a life-long desired trip to Machu Picchu with his friend Don. After retirement, Mike held positions with Wachovia Bank, Aramark, Community Management Associates, and consulted with two start-up airlines. He worked tirelessly with his friends from DALRC and loved each and every one of them. He loved spending time at their home at Lake Oconee and loved nothing more than working at that house and on the yard there. Mike is survived by his wife, Karen Thacker Podett of Dunwoody, GA; his brother, Paul Podett of Gresham, OR; his step-daughters Leigh Goad Trautman (Creag) and Kandyss Goad Cordle (Mike); grandchildren Nicholas Adam Trautman and Erica Brooke Trautman, and his loving and faithful dog Maxwell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 781 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30308 designated for the Organ Restoration Fund or the . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary