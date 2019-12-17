Services
Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
2950 King Street S.E.
Smyrna, GA 30080
770-435-4467
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
2950 King Street S.E.
Smyrna, GA 30080
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany United Methodist Church
Smyrna, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Crumbley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Crumbley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Crumbley Obituary
CRUMBLEY, Michael Edward Michael Edward Crumbley of Smyrna, GA passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. Mike graduated from Campbell High School in 1976. He was the owner/partner of Abuck, Inc. where he made many lifelong friendships. He leaves behind his loving wife of 35 years, Beth; Son Terry and wife Cristina; Son Brett and wife Jennifer; Daughter Callie Wynn and husband Clae; and Vicky Hunter and husband Robert; Father and Mother-in-law Bill and Joan Bennett; Brother and Sister-in-law Billy and Wanda Bennett; Aunt Carolyn Crumbley and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be Dec. 19, from 6 PM - 8 PM, at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, GA. A memorial service will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church in Smyrna, GA on Friday, Dec. 20, at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -