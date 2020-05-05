Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. Murrell

Michael D. Murrell Obituary
Michael Murrell, a popular Atlanta restaurateur, died Tuesday April 28, 2020 at Emory Decatur Hospital from complications of COVID-19. He was 65.

For years, Murrell owned and operated Murrell's Cafe on the campus of the Interdenominational Theological Center. Before that, he had a restaurant, Murrell's Scholars, at Morris Brown College.

Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 5, 2020
