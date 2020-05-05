|
|
Michael Murrell, a popular Atlanta restaurateur, died Tuesday April 28, 2020 at Emory Decatur Hospital from complications of COVID-19. He was 65.
For years, Murrell owned and operated Murrell's Cafe on the campus of the Interdenominational Theological Center. Before that, he had a restaurant, Murrell's Scholars, at Morris Brown College.
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 5, 2020