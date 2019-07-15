|
|
BARKER, Sr., Michael David Michael David Barber, Sr., of Duluth, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Dunn, NC at a later date. Mike is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginger" Ragsdale-Barber; sons Michael Jr and wife Melissa with three granddaughters, Libby, Cora and Ginny; Justin and wife Angela with two grandchildren, Clark and Alice; daughter, Diane Stine and husband Chris; daughter, Natalie Myers; brother, Gary Barber; sister, Phyllis Johnson and husband Bill, and their three sons, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rising Church, Suwanee, GA or Sugarloaf United Methodist Church, Duluth, GA. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome. com. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 15, 2019