Services
Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
3088 Highway 120
Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 476-2535
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael BARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael David BARKER Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael David BARKER Sr. Obituary
BARKER, Sr., Michael David Michael David Barber, Sr., of Duluth, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Dunn, NC at a later date. Mike is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginger" Ragsdale-Barber; sons Michael Jr and wife Melissa with three granddaughters, Libby, Cora and Ginny; Justin and wife Angela with two grandchildren, Clark and Alice; daughter, Diane Stine and husband Chris; daughter, Natalie Myers; brother, Gary Barber; sister, Phyllis Johnson and husband Bill, and their three sons, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rising Church, Suwanee, GA or Sugarloaf United Methodist Church, Duluth, GA. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome. com. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
Download Now