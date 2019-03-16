DELOZIER, Michael Craig Michael Craig Delozier, 58, went to home to be with the Lord on March 13, 2019 in Marietta, Georgia. Michael was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on December 03, 1960. He leaves behind his loving wife Mirtha Aguilar, M.D. His mother, Marjorie Atwood Delozier; his sister Nancy Alison Peters (Philip); nieces, Alicia Crum (Daniel) and Ginna Hill (Brad); grandnephews, Xavier and Excalibur. He was predeceased by his father, Sammie F. Delozier. His grandparents, O.B. and Alice Atwood, Asa Oliver Delozier and Gertrude Delozier Hawes. Mike held a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the University of Arkansas, Little Rock. He worked as Financial Systems Specialist for The Coca Cola Company in Atlanta, GA for 25 years. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and his family with all his heart. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday March 17th at Griffin Leggett Healey & Roth, 5800 W. 12th Street Little Rock, Arkansas 72204. Funeral Services will be at Ivy Chapel Christian Church, 703 Ivy Chapel Road, Little Rock, AR 72206 at 11:00 a.m. March 18, 2019. His resting place will be at Ivy Chapel Christian Church Cemetery, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall. Charitable donations in his name can be made to the American Red Cross. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.griffinleggetthealelyroth.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary