DONNELLY, Michael James May 28, 1955 - May 9, 2020 On Saturday, May 9, 2020, Michael James Donnelly, caring husband, dad, brother, and papa, passed away at the age of 64. Mike was born in Elizabeth, NJ. He was raised with his three brothers and sister in New Jersey and Miami. On March 21, 1981, he married Janet Lee Rogers, who would be his wife and best friend for the next 40 years. They relocated to Georgia, where they raised two children - Alycia Marie and Michael Sean. Mike is survived in death by the family he built, including his wife Janet, his children, Alycia and Michael, his brothers, Danny and Bobby, sister Eloise, and grandchildren, Bailey, Jake, Owen and Allie. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM, on Sunday, May 17, at Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home and Crematory in Peachtree City, GA. Visitation one hour prior to service time. For additional memorial information, please visit www.michaeljamesdonnelly.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 15, 2020