EFIRD, Michael O. Michael O. Efird, age 86, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Jan. 29, 2020. Mike was a graduate of VPI, a forest ranger and computer systems analyst with the U.S. Forest Service; a zookeeper at Zoo Atlanta; a volunteer at DeKalb Fire Rescue, KDB, the PRISM police luncheon, as well as in the neighborhood. He said he never volunteered for anything. Betty just asked, "Honey, will you ?". He was an avid woodworker and a voracious reader until illnesses took away those abilities. He loved his family, steak, shrimp, crab legs and singing hymns (off key) in church. He seemed to have prolonged his life by sheer force in order to see his granddaughter, Gillian Vaughn, get her master's degree and marry Matthew Heard. Michael is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Ledbetter Efird, son, Mark Allen, daughter, Melanie Vaughn (Steve); grandson, Zachary Vaughn, granddaughter, Gillian Heard (Matthew), brother, Robert Efird (Frances), sister-in-law, Joan G. Efird, as well as nieces and nephews. His caregiver, Monica Matthews, is appreciated for her kindness during the last few months. Mike fought but lost the battle. At Mike's request, no service is planned. In Mike's memory, donations can be given to Avondale Estates First Baptist Church, 47 Covington Hwy., Avondale Estates, GA 30002 or to a charity of their choosing. The family is being assisted by Georgia Cremation, 3570 Buford Hwy., #202, Duluth, GA 30096 www.GeorgiaCremation.com (678) 584-0914.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2020