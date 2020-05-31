ETHRIDGE, Michael Duke Dec. 11, 1962 - April 25, 2020 Mike Ethridge died peacefully in his sleep from an aortic aneurysm early Saturday morning on April 25, 2020. He was well known as the handy man to many residents in the Emory/Briarcliff area, to several ASO musicians, to the St. Michael's Center on Clairmont Road, and to many other Atlantans over his 40-year career. He was an incredibly talented, self-taught carpenter and electrician who skillfully built a home maintenance and repair business for himself through word of mouth alone and crafted thousands of custom projects over his life. Whether you needed a light switch installed or a deck built, he could do it seemingly effortlessly. In his spare time, he spent many hours in his homemade woodshop which he constructed from reclaimed lumber and panels from old Druid Hills HS drama club sets. He would craft beautiful cutting boards, tables, coasters, bowls, and more. Among his greatest life successes was raising his two sons despite the multiple hardships and setbacks he endured. No matter what, he was determined to raise his kids to the best of his ability, and that is exactly what he did. As a father, he was invested and involved with his sons' extracurriculars throughout their development. He never missed his sons' baseball games, theater productions, or band concerts, even if these were a multiple hour drive away. He was a free spirit as well, finding joy in the simple things in life such as waking up each morning to feed and pet his chickens to which he gave comical names such as McNugget, Cordon Bleu, and Barbie, among others. He loved the beach and would frequent St. Simon's Island, GA, often, and he loved sitting around a fire talking to friends over some beer. Upon learning of his death, many of his friends and family commented that he was one of the kindest, if not the kindest, soul they knew. He is survived by his parents, John and Edna Ethridge, his sons Brett and Daniel, his brother Steven, other family including nieces and nephews, and his most recent 12-pack in the fridge.



