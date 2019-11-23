|
|
FEENEY, Michael Joseph Michael (Mike) passed away on November 21, 2019 of heart complications at home surrounded by family and his precious dog, Emma Lou. Mike was born on June 2, 1936, in Kansas City. Mike attended the University of Notre Dame, graduated 1958 and has been a devoted Fighting Irish fan for Basketball and Football ever since. He went on to spend a 26 year career with Hallmark Cards, during which he laid roots in cities across the Midwest before settling down in Atlanta. Mike created containers!, the original organizing retail store in Atlanta, from 1984 until 2001. Mike and his wife Ann then retired and moved to Blue Ridge, Georgia, returning to Atlanta to be closer to their family in 2008. Mike was a faithful member of local Catholic parishes throughout his life, belonging to All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Blue Ridge and Immaculate Heart of Mary in Atlanta. An avid fan and player of tennis, Mike enjoyed competing in Twin Lakes and ALTA tennis leagues late into his life. In his retirement, Mike was fond of carpentry and maintained a workshop in his home. He also loved to travel, most recently traveling cross country with his wife Ann. He was most comfortable behind the wheel of a car and saw much of the country through long drives over the course of his life. Mike sustained long-distance friendships with old classmates in his hometown of Kansas City. He loved family above all and was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend to his final days. Endlessly giving, Mike put everyone else ahead of himself, except, occasionally, when a Notre Dame game was on. He will be dearly missed but leaves behind a great legacy for all to remember. Mike is survived by his wife Ann Feeney, daughter Kathy (Chris) Armistead, Molly (Jeff) Willis, Beth (Pete) Ori, Michele Feeney, Maggie (Rob) Eckard, and Patti (Bart) Mathews; grandchildren Feeney and Lia Armistead, Adam and Ann Marie Willis, Annie, James, and Zak Ori, Addison and Sydney Eckard and great-granddaughter London Ori. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, GA. on November 25, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Vincent de Paul (https://www.svdpgeorgia.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate/), Habitat for Humanity (https://www.atlantahabitat.org/programs/) or Missionary Charities Gift of Grace House (995 Saint Charles Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30306 404-892-5111).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 23, 2019