Services
All Saints Catholic Church
2443 Mt Vernon Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Dunwoody, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Feeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Feeney


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Feeney Obituary
FEENEY, Michael Joseph Michael (Mike) passed away on November 21, 2019 of heart complications at home surrounded by family and his precious dog, Emma Lou. Mike was born on June 2, 1936, in Kansas City. Mike attended the University of Notre Dame, graduated 1958 and has been a devoted Fighting Irish fan for Basketball and Football ever since. He went on to spend a 26 year career with Hallmark Cards, during which he laid roots in cities across the Midwest before settling down in Atlanta. Mike created containers!, the original organizing retail store in Atlanta, from 1984 until 2001. Mike and his wife Ann then retired and moved to Blue Ridge, Georgia, returning to Atlanta to be closer to their family in 2008. Mike was a faithful member of local Catholic parishes throughout his life, belonging to All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Blue Ridge and Immaculate Heart of Mary in Atlanta. An avid fan and player of tennis, Mike enjoyed competing in Twin Lakes and ALTA tennis leagues late into his life. In his retirement, Mike was fond of carpentry and maintained a workshop in his home. He also loved to travel, most recently traveling cross country with his wife Ann. He was most comfortable behind the wheel of a car and saw much of the country through long drives over the course of his life. Mike sustained long-distance friendships with old classmates in his hometown of Kansas City. He loved family above all and was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend to his final days. Endlessly giving, Mike put everyone else ahead of himself, except, occasionally, when a Notre Dame game was on. He will be dearly missed but leaves behind a great legacy for all to remember. Mike is survived by his wife Ann Feeney, daughter Kathy (Chris) Armistead, Molly (Jeff) Willis, Beth (Pete) Ori, Michele Feeney, Maggie (Rob) Eckard, and Patti (Bart) Mathews; grandchildren Feeney and Lia Armistead, Adam and Ann Marie Willis, Annie, James, and Zak Ori, Addison and Sydney Eckard and great-granddaughter London Ori. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, GA. on November 25, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Vincent de Paul (https://www.svdpgeorgia.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate/), Habitat for Humanity (https://www.atlantahabitat.org/programs/) or Missionary Charities Gift of Grace House (995 Saint Charles Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30306 404-892-5111).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -