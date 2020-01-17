Services
GAYLOR, Michael Gene Michael Gene Gaylor, 39 of Sandy Springs, died Saturday, January 11, 2020. Survivors include his wife Kate Weingartner Gaylor of Sandy Springs; parental mother Patricia Mchugh Orlando of Youngsville NC; stepfather Dominic R. Orlando of Youngsville NC; sisters Michele Murell Atkins and her husband Jason Atkins of Youngsville NC, and Rachel Murell of Newnan; brothers Devin Callahan of Wake Forest NC and Adam Callahan of Youngsville NC. Funeral services will be Sunday, January 19, at Roy Davis Funeral Home, Austell.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 17, 2020
