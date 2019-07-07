|
|
GARVEY, Michael Gray Michael Gray Garvey passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Shekinah Home in Norcross, Georgia. He was born to the late Paul and Mary Jane (Callahan) Garvey March 15,1954 in Jacksonville, Florida. Michael attended elementary and high school in Plantation, Florida prior to graduating from Mercer University. He received an MBA in IT Management from the University of Georgia and spent most of his working life in technology implementation. Michael was an active member of St Brigid Catholic Church in Jones Creek, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Michael is survived by his sons, Bradford Joseph, Michael Blair; and his brother, Paul Winton. He is preceded in death by his former spouse, Mary (Jackson) Garvey. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019