HORTEN, Michael Ryberg On March 27, 2019, Michael Ryberg Horten of Atlanta, GA, passed away suddenly at the age of 74. An athlete until the very end, he died doing what he loved, cross-country skiing with his brother in the mountains of Norway. Michael was born to Hans and Frida Horten in Copenhagen, Denmark on April 10, 1944. An accomplished academic with a lifelong curiosity and passion for learning, he came to the United States on a Mathematics scholarship and received his bachelor's degree from Washington State University. He would go on to receive his law degree from the University of Copenhagen and his graduate law degree from Columbia University. In 1974 he completed the course work for a doctorate in EU law at the Sorbonne at the University of Paris. Upon finishing his extensive studies, Michael began his legal career at Sullivan & Cromwell in New York. He proceeded to spend 25 years at the firm of King & Spalding in Atlanta. In 1999, Michael retired from the King & Spalding partnership to launch HortenCC, where he worked tirelessly with entrepreneurial growth companies and their investors. A well-respected member of the Atlanta (and global) legal community, Michael was a member of many boards, published numerous books and professional papers, and was a frequent speaker on business law issues around the world. While his academic and professional achievements were many, Michael was above all a family man. In May 1977, he married Nova Brown, and together they established a home in Atlanta, where they raised their two children, Christina and John. In his later years, Michael relished his role of grandfather more than anything. When "Pop-Pop" was in the room, no one else stood a chance. All four grandkids unanimously adored him and his youthful spirit. Michael was as comfortable in the playroom as he was in the board room. An avid skier and snowboarder who enjoyed being outdoors and loved to travel, Michael spent many vacations wind-surfing, hiking and kayaking with family and friends. He was never afraid of a new challenge, and craved adventure. He traveled the globe and enchanted everyone he met with his charm and genuine interest in learning about others, and the world around him. Closer to home, Michael cherished time at his vacation homes in Lake Toxaway, NC and St. Simons Island, Ga. Michael is preceded in death by his father, Hans, his mother, Frida, and his sister, Jannike. He is survived by his loving wife, Nova, children Christina (Richard) Pristera and John (Lisa) Horten, grandchildren Brooks and Ellie Horten and Olivia and Max Pristera, his brother, Nicolai, sister, Barbara, and many cousins, nieces and nephews in his native Denmark. Michael's final act was to donate his organs to those in need. A family service will be held in St Simons Island, GA. He will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 1, 2019