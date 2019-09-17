|
Michael Jay Blydenstein, a prominent and popular Atlanta chef, died suddenly of a heart attack Aug. 30, just days before his 53rd birthday.
Much of Blydenstein's work was focused in metro Atlanta where he'd been sous or executive chef at restaurants including Emeril's, the Barcelona Wine Bar, the Mercury at Ponce City Market and still-active The Pinewood in Decatur.
Amy Walker, his partner of eight years, said his ashes will get scattered at Cannon Beach on the Oregon coast.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 17, 2019