|
|
LUBEL, Michael Adrian Michael Adrian Lubel (Buddy) of Atlanta, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019, at the age of 88. He was born in Mobile, AL to Rueben and Rose Lubel. He graduated from Murphy High School. He attended The University of Alabama and graduated from Spring Hill College in Mobile. In 1953, he married Martha "Marte" Moran. After serving in Korea, their family lived in Mobile & moved to Brewton, AL in 1958. They relocated to Gulf Breeze, FL in 1970 and onto Atlanta, GA in 1980 where he and his son, David, started The Adrian Company. He was an avid runner and sailor. He enjoyed reading, travel, volunteering at Clark Howard and above all.. BAMA Football. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Marte and his daughter Beth Neal of Gulf Breeze, FL. He is survived by his son David H Lubel (Suzanne) of Atlanta, son-in-law Jim Neal (Ann) of Pensacola, FL, grandchildren Jessica Pickett (David) of Pensacola, Matthew Neal of Birmingham, AL, Steven B. Lubel and Allison H. Lubel, both of Atlanta, Harrison R. Lubel, of NYC, great grandchild, Skylynn Pickett of Pensacola, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. After a private burial, the family will be sitting shiva and welcoming family and friends on Aug. 11 at 6 PM at the home of Suzy and David Lubel, 1998 Winchelsea Court E., Dunwoody, GA 30338. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 7, 2019