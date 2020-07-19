1/
Michael Marcelle
MARCELLE, Jr., Michael A Homegoing Service honoring the Life and Legacy of Mr. Michael Marcelle, Jr. of Locust Grove, Georgia will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, 11 AM, at Legacy Funeral Home Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Road Jonesboro, Georgia, Pastor William M. Townsend IV, officiating. Interment, Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Survivors are his mother, SiMone Marie Adams; father, Michael Maurice Marcelle, Sr.; sisters, Zyria Monae, Ma'Lyani and McKinley Marcelle; grandmother, Dr. Regenia Barriere Adams, Maple (Raynard) Mortes, and Stella Williamson Marcelle; grandfather, Dr. Rev. Ernest Joseph Marcelle, Jr.; godmothers, LaOuisa (Auntie Weezie) Adams, and Tameka Bryant; godfather, Keith Sentmore; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LEGACY FUNERAL HOME AND LIFE CENTER - Jonesboro
8968 FAYETTEVILLE RD.
Jonesboro, GA 30238
(770) 477-2273
