MCDANIEL, Michael Michael "Mike" David McDaniel, age 54, of Atlanta, GA passed away August 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Mike was born in Moline, Illinois but spent most of his life in Georgia. He was a graduate of Stone Mountain High School, Class of '83 and Auburn University, Class '88. Mike was an avid golfer and complete NASCAR junkie (go No. 48!!), but nothing made him happier than being a dad. He is survived by his beloved daughter Hanna J. McDaniel, Atlanta, GA; father Jack McDaniel, Macungie, PA; sister Karen McDaniel, Smyrna, GA and loved ones Dionne Avila, Brittany Avila, Alexis Smith, Bo Curtis, and Chance and Cannon Curtis. He was preceded in death by his mother Judith Doner. There will be a gathering for family and friends this fall. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or simply raise a glass to Mike for the amazing father and wonderful friend he was to so many people.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019