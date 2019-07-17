MCNAMARA, Michael Joseph Michael Joseph McNamara, 80, of Hendersonville, NC peacefully passed, surrounded by family on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born on January 11, 1939 in New York City, New York, but spent most of his life in Atlanta, GA, retiring later to the mountains of North Carolina. Michael attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and Cardinal Hayes High School in New York. He went on to Iona College in New Rochelle, NY to receive a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting, later becoming a Certified Public Accountant. He was a partner at Pannell Kerr Foster, an international accounting firm. He also served as a Hospitality Accounting Instructor at Georgia State University in Atlanta. He served on many boards throughout his career, including the Board of Directors for Wesley Homes in Atlanta, the Lay Board of Directors for Marist School in Atlanta, the Georgia Hospitality and Travel Association Board, and the YMCA Advisory Board. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants, and Toastmasters. He later became the Chief Financial Officer for the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta. In that role, he was focused on investing to fund expansion of the Catholic schools in surrounding areas of Atlanta to provide a quality education to more children, especially the underserved. As a devout Roman Catholic, he was an active parishioner of the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta, GA and St. Andrews on the River in Roswell, GA. He was very involved in numerous charitable and community causes, including serving on the Finance Committee at church and the Knights of Columbus. He was devoted to his family and very passionate about his Irish heritage as a member of the Hibernian Society in Atlanta, GA. He later became a parishioner at St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Arden, NC. He was an avid Alta tennis player, a frustrated golfer and ran the Peachtree Road Race for the first time in his late 50s. He loved sports, especially college - the Iona Gaels and Georgia Southern Eagles. A season ticket holder for over 25 years, he was devoted to the Atlanta Falcons. He also loved the Yankees and eventually the Braves. He loved music, was a brilliant violinist and sang in the church choir. He traveled the world with his wife of 56 years, the late Alice McNamara. Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Alice (Boyle) McNamara, parents, Michael and Bridget (Lynch) McNamara, and 1 brother, Bernard McNamara. He is survived by his son, Paul "Tank" McNamara and his wife Kathy of Canton, GA., Donna-Marie McNamara Clemons and her husband David of Atlanta, GA and Cathy McNamara Balken and her husband Joe of Hendersonville, NC as well as 10 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Michael's memorial mass will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hendersonville, NC at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html. To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com. Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 17, 2019