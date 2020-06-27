Michael McWaters
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCWATERS, Michael Jay Michael Jay McWaters, 69, of Kershaw, SC joined the Lord in Heaven on June 12, 2020. Michael was born in Birmingham, AL, the son of AB McWaters and Margaret Knight McWaters, survived by sons, Ryan and Max McWaters and sister, Pat McWaters. He grew up in Smyrna, GA, became a Sergeant in the US Air Force serving in Thailand during Vietnam and retired as a Pipefitter at Local Union 72 in Atlanta. After retirement, served our country in Iraq for the US Marines & US Army. Service details to be announced later. https://www.hollandfuneralservice.com/obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved