Michael McWaters

MCWATERS, Michael Jay Michael Jay McWaters, 69, of Kershaw, SC joined the Lord in Heaven on June 12, 2020. Michael was born in Birmingham, AL, the son of AB McWaters and Margaret Knight McWaters, survived by sons, Ryan and Max McWaters and sister, Pat McWaters. He grew up in Smyrna, GA, became a Sergeant in the US Air Force serving in Thailand during Vietnam and retired as a Pipefitter at Local Union 72 in Atlanta. After retirement, served our country in Iraq for the US Marines & US Army. Service details to be announced later. https://www.hollandfuneralservice.com/obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 27, 2020.