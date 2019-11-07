|
|
OKEN, Michael L. Michael L. Oken, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. He was born and raised in Palm Beach County, Florida. Michael was predeceased by his mother, Natalie Oken. Michael is survived by his beloved son, Thomas Oken; his son's mother, Alla Tsitsior; his father, Alan Oken and his wife Diane; his Aunt Barbara Oken; his brother, Joseph Pike and his wife Therese; and his nephew Tanner Pike. Michael went to Palm Beach Day School and then graduated from North Shore High School and Palm Beach, Jr. College simultaneously. He then attended Georgia Tech and Emory Universities. While at Georgia Tech, he was a member of AEP fraternity. As his interest did lie in technology, he started and sold various computer related and phone businesses in Atlanta and was currently involved in cutting edge technology. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Michael at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 7, 2019