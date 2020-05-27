|
OWENS, Michael Scott Michael Scott Owens, 63, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 surrounded by his family at home after a courageous, two-year battle with cancer. Mike was born January 30, 1957, in Oak Park, IL, to Rachel and Richard Owens. He married Patricia "Patty" Cullen on March 14, 1981, in Buffalo Grove, IL. In addition to Patty, he is survived by his son, Matthew Owens, his daughter-in-law, Carolyn, and three grandchildren, Connor, Brynn and Bennett Owens, all of Ashburn, VA. A 1979 graduate of Tulane University, Mike joined his father in Chicago, working at O'Hare Services where he learned the import and export business. That is also where he met Patty. In 1981 he and Patty moved to Atlanta to establish Hartsfield Warehouse Company. Thanks primarily to Mike's phenomenal drive and unmatched work ethic, Hartsfield grew exponentially over the next four decades. Starting as a modest, single courier, today HWC Logistics is a single source provider of distribution, warehousing, transportation, and import & export services with over 100 employees. Affectionately known as the "Big O," Mike will be remembered for his outgoing, sometimes boisterous and always confident personality. Although never afraid to share his opinion, Mike treated everyone he encountered with equal dignity and respect. Mike's zest for life was particularly on display when it came to family. Whether it was coaching sports, family trips, announcing Matt's high school games or simply playing on the beach-Mike was always there in a big way. His three grandkids loved being around him. Inspired by fond memories of visiting Mike's parents in Hilton Head, SC over the years, Mike and Patty recently realized their dream of building a house there. Closely following Mike's love for family was his passion for spending time with friends, playing golf, smoking cigars and drinking good scotch. In lieu of flowers, Mike would prefer that you share a large, thin crust, Chicago-style sausage pizza and a glass of Macallan with family and friends and consider making a donation to the . Due to the effects of COVID-19, a celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 27, 2020