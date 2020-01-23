|
|
PANNIER, Michael Michael Anthony Pannier, age 61, passed away on January 19th, 2020 from glioblastoma in his home in Roswell, Georgia. He was born on September 26th, 1958 in Anniston, Alabama. He graduated from Davidson College in 1980 and Mercer Law School in 1983. He served five years as a Captain in the Judge Advocate General's Corps of the US Army. Michael was a partner at Hall Booth Smith law firm for over 20 years and worked as a medical malpractice defense attorney. He enjoyed listening to music, spending time with family and friends, and vacations to Sunset Beach, NC. Michael is survived by his mother, Marie Pannier; his sister, Susan Pannier; his children, Sam Pannier, Ellie Anston and her husband, Robbie Anston, and Mary Pannier; his nephew and nieces Chris Setser, Emily Setser, Caitlin Setser, and Zoe Setser; his former spouse and mother of his children, Diana Holley; and his significant other, Marti Hendrix. He is predeceased by his father, Leo Pannier. A memorial service will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church, 1015 Old Roswell Road, Roswell, GA 30076 on Saturday, January 25th, at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Mike's name to the American Brain Tumor Association to support glioblastoma research. https://give.abta.org/give/261975/#!/donation/checkout
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 23, 2020