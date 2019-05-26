RUF, Michael Patterson Michael Patterson Ruf, 36, loving son, brother, brother-in-law and nephew passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in Phoenix, AZ, on Monday, May 20, 2019. The son of Lawrence E. and Patricia B. Ruf, Michael was born in Savannah on November 1, 1982. He is a 2001 honor graduate of Benedictine Military School and a graduate of Atlanta Technical Institute with an associate degree. He has worked for G.E. in Phoenix for the past three years. He is predeceased by his mother Patricia Brown Ruf, grandparents Gilbert and Eloise Ruf, and Charles and Alma Brown. He is survived by his father Lawrence E. Ruf, sister Emily Ruf Elmore (Rives-"brother") and their children Ansley and Logan; sister Holly Ruf Jones (Mark) and their children Peyton, Lyle, Greyson, Finley, and Sawyer; aunts Jeanne Muntan (Charlie), Rosemary Kirtley (Cecil), Linda Knabel (Ed), Jeannine Peevy (Tony); uncle Jack Ruf (Marie) and many cousins. A memorial visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel followed by the Rosary at 8:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church. Remembrances: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Institute of Mental Health Gift Fund, 6001 Executive Boulevard, Room 6229A, MSC 9655, Bethesda, MD 20892-9655; Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, (bbrfoundation.org); Southeastern Reptile Rescue, (snakesareus.com). Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, GA (912) 352-7200. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 26, 2019