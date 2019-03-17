HAVRILLA, Michael Paul On March 14, 2019 Michael Paul Havrilla went to heaven after losing a long and courageous battle against cancer. In his last hours, he was surrounded by all of the family members that he loved so very much and passed away peacefully. He was 54 years old. Michael was born on March 17, 1964 to M/Sgt. John Havrilla and Eva E. Havrilla and was the youngest of 7 children. He graduated from his beloved University of Georgia and had a long, successful career in sales - with many colleagues and customers whom he still calls friends today. He never met a stranger. He is survived by his partner in life Chris Havrilla, daughters Alexis and Sydney and siblings John L. Havrilla (Donna), Elizabeth Philips (Jerry), Edward J. Havrilla (Robin Allen), Nancy Bramlett (Dean), Patricia Bean, and Dolores Chapman and the many nieces and nephews who loved him and help comfort him until the very end. Michael's passing will leave a large void in his family but the legacy he left will remain as a testament to the wonderful life he lived and the happiness he brought to all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: https://themmrf.org/get-involved/donate-to-the-mmrf/donate/. A Requiem Mass will be offered Monday March 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Columba's Episcopal Church. 939 James Burgess Rd., Suwanee, GA 30024, www.saintcolumba.net, with The Rev. Father Tripp Norris as Celebrant. Interment will be held Saturday March 23rd at 11:00 AM at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins, GA. Ingram Funeral Home Cumming, GA is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary