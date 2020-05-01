|
RANDALL, Michael Byron Michael Bryon Randall, 66, of 30 Timberwood Cove, passed away April 29, 2020 . Michael's passing came after a four-year battle with metastatic colon cancer. He passed away at home surrounded by family and loved ones. Northeast Georgia Hospice provided in home care. Born in Stephen's County, he was preceded in death by his parents; Sara Clarke Randall and Walter Baxter "Dub" Randall and step-mother Viola "VO" Howell Randall. Michael is survived by his loving wife Hilary Orr Randall and three sons; Hayden Baxter Randall of Brookhaven Georgia, Hudson Reese Randall of Austin Texas, and Hunter Byron Randall of Denver Colorado. One brother, Clarke Randall of Toccoa Georgia, and two sisters Priscilla Watkins of Rome Georgia, and Elizabeth Crump (Daniel) of Toccoa Georgia. Three step-sisters, Bobbie McCormack, Patsy Chastain (Buddy), and Jimmie Lowery (Marion) all of Lavonia Georgia, along with several nieces and nephews. Michael grew up in the northeast Georgia town of Lavonia, GA. He graduated from Franklin County High School, Carnesville, GA in 1971. Afterwards he attended the Georgia Institute of Technology where he earned his professional architect degree, a Bachelor of Architecture in 1976. After working with various architecture firms upon graduation, Michael and Alex S. Paulson founded Randall-Paulson Architects, Inc. in 1993. Since that time Randall-Paulson Architects, Inc. has become a nationally recognized firm providing architectural, interior design and visualization design services across the country. Professionally Michael was a member and active in various professional organizations dedicated to the design, construction and development industries. He also devoted time to civic organizations serving as a long time board member of the Spruill Center of the Arts, Dunwoody, GA, and the Murphey Candler Little League, Brookhaven, GA. What gave Michael his greatest joy was coaching and supporting his three sons in whatever activity of sports they chose to participate in. Highlights included traveling the southeast with his youngest son Hunter participating in sanction bowling tournaments. Hunter taught Michael the intricacies of the sport, eg: the type of material for balls to use and learning the oil patterns on the lanes, etc. Another big highlight was when his two older sons, Hayden and Hudson played together on the Dunwoody High School baseball team and won the State Championship in 2007. Michael enjoyed coaching and following his middle son Hudson at the University of Florida and later drafted by the Detroit Tigers. Hudson is now a general contractor for The Conlan Company. Hayden continued his sports interest by becoming involved with turf management, Sports Turf and Dirt, located in Dunwoody, GA. In lieu of flowers Michael asks that donations be made to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection Sautee-Nacoochee, 1755 Duncan Bridge Road, Sautee, GA 30571 in the Resurrection-Shepard's Fund. This is a fund founded by Michael for the sole purpose of providing outreach services to local organizations in the North Georgia areas. McDonald Family Funeral Homes in Cleveland, Georgia is in charge of funeral arrangements. Due to the current COVOID-19 Pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 1 to May 3, 2020