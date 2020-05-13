|
RIDINGS, Michael Michael Ridings, age 73, of Alpharetta, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Michael was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam. He retired after 28 years with the Dekalb County Fire Department, last serving as Battalion Chief and then worked for the City of Alpharetta Fire Department. Michael also retired as a Lay Pastor in the United Methodist Church serving a number of churches in the North Georgia Conference and was a member of Orange United Methodist Church. He was instrumental in the founding of New Hope Ministry Mission, a homeless mission in Marietta. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Celia Ridings, sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn and Bobby Bates and Myrtice and James Strickland. Survivors include his wife, Judy Ridings, son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Krystal Ridings, grandchildren, Brianna and Hunter Kight, Brooke Ridings, brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Lynda Ridings, sister and brother-in-law, Beth and David Byess, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 13, at 11 AM, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Warren Lathem and Rev. Nathaniel Long officiating. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 3 PM - 8 PM. and Wednesday from 9:30 AM, until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Orange United Methodist Church/ UMCOR- in his honor. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 13, 2020