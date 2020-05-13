Services
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
1:30 PM
Georgia National Cemetery
Canton, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ridings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Ridings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Ridings Obituary
RIDINGS, Michael Michael Ridings, age 73, of Alpharetta, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Michael was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam. He retired after 28 years with the Dekalb County Fire Department, last serving as Battalion Chief and then worked for the City of Alpharetta Fire Department. Michael also retired as a Lay Pastor in the United Methodist Church serving a number of churches in the North Georgia Conference and was a member of Orange United Methodist Church. He was instrumental in the founding of New Hope Ministry Mission, a homeless mission in Marietta. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Celia Ridings, sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn and Bobby Bates and Myrtice and James Strickland. Survivors include his wife, Judy Ridings, son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Krystal Ridings, grandchildren, Brianna and Hunter Kight, Brooke Ridings, brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Lynda Ridings, sister and brother-in-law, Beth and David Byess, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 13, at 11 AM, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Warren Lathem and Rev. Nathaniel Long officiating. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 3 PM - 8 PM. and Wednesday from 9:30 AM, until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Orange United Methodist Church/ UMCOR- in his honor. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ingram Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -