SAYER, Michael Robert It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Robert Sayer of Sandy Springs, Georgia on Sunday, January 19, 2020 after an extended fight with lung cancer. A Graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial in Sandy Springs on Friday, January 24th at 2:00 PM. Mike as he was best known, attended High Point Elementary and later Ridgeview High School and Georgia Tech with a major in architecture. Mike worked at different companies in his earlier years but had to retire early due to health issues. Mike was a kind hearted and artistically talented person who was always ready to offer a helping hand. Mike was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Jean Sayer. Survivors include his brother David and his sister-in-law Marion and nieces Amanda and Lindsey Sayer and great nephew Emerson. We also want to thank Richard, Patty, Bob, Trish, Cindy, and others for being there for Mike when he needed a friend.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 22, 2020