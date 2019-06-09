Services
Michael SHEARL

SHEARL, Michael Michael (Mike) Shearl, 58, of Grayson, Georgia passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at home on June 4, 2019. He is survived by his father Don Shearl, step-mother Barbara Shearl, sister Natalie Shearl, brother in-law Jon Craytor, and niece Madison Craytor. Mike's heart was innocent and filled with empathy for others. Despite his handicaps he was a lifelong Atlanta Falcons fan and enjoyed attending games for the last 30 plus years. A private service attended by family and close friends was held on Friday, June 7, 2019. For those wishing to honor Mike's life, please make donations in his name to Special Olympics.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 9 to June 10, 2019
