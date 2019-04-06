STANFIELD, Michael Franklin Michael Franklin Stanfield, age 71, a longtime resident of Clayton and Henry County, passed away on March 29, 2019, as a result of complications from recent heart surgery. Mike was a loving and devoted husband and father and a friend to many. Mike had a wicked sense of humor and he loved a good debate about history, politics, music, books--just about anything and everything. Mike loved the outdoors and traveling to discover new cultures, and food was one of his passions. His sometimes-gruff demeanor hid his soft-heartedness that many friends and family adored. Mike was born to the late Vivian and Wallace Stanfield in Jonesboro, GA on February 23, 1948. He was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Stanfield. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Renee McConnell Stanfield, and his devoted son, Scott Hatley Stanfield. Survivors include his sister, Judy Corley, Betty McConnell Matthews, Michelle McConnell (Bill) Harris, nieces, Jennifer and Katherine White, and Katie Stanfield and nephews, Kevin, Christopher and Michael Harris and Matthew, John and Brian Corley. Mike was a graduate of Jonesboro HS, class of 66. He continued his education at Clayton State University. Mike studied at the US Army Signal Corps and served in Germany. He was a retired network manager from Bellsouth and AT&T. Mike was a long time Boy Scout and Boy Scout Leader for Troop 136 at Jonesboro United Methodist Church. He enjoyed boating and fishing particularly with his son Scott. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Those who wish to honor him may do so by making a contribution to the GA Wildlife Conservation Fund at www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019