1/1
Michael Stapleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STAPLETON, Michael Michael Stapleton, age 65, of Cleveland, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Mike, also lovingly called "Chief" by many was born in Coral Gables, FL. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank J. Stapleton. Mike served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force, was a Special Agent with the Georgia Department of Revenue, Alcohol and Tobacco Division, was Chief of Police at North Georgia College and State University, was Captain of Criminal Investigations at Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office, then became 911 Director of Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office. Survivors include wife, Deborah Smith Stapleton, Cleveland; sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick "PJ" and Jennifer Thomas Stapleton, and Thomas "Tommy" and Haley Stapleton, all of Cleveland; daughters and sons-in-law, Sara and Shumbé Hunter, Spanish Fort, and Mary Ellen and Matt Loggins, Cleveland; son, Richard "Ricky" Stapleton, Gainesville; mother, Ellen Stapleton, Marietta; step-daughter, Megan Smith Noble, Gainesville; step-son, Jacob Smith, Nashville; sisters, Mary Ellen Harris, Dunwoody, Karen Hammock, Savannah, and Susan Bryant, Austin, TX; brothers, Timmy Stapleton, Pensacola, FL, John Stapleton, Fairburn, Paul Stapleton, Cumming, and Peter Stapleton, Suwanee; and 10 grandchildren. Memorial Services are scheduled for 11 A.M. Friday, July 31, 2020 at The Venue at CeNita Vineyards. The Rev. Lyman Caldwell and Rev. James Forrester will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. prior to the service at The Venue at CeNita Vineyards. In lieu of flowers, donate to a charity of your choice and Mike would want you to make a memory with your family. To share a memory or leave a condolence, visit barrettfh.com. Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
The Venue at CeNita Vineyards
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The Venue at CeNita Vineyards
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street
Cleveland, GA 30528
(706) 865-3101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved