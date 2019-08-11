|
TALLENT, Michael Scott Michael Scott Tallent, aka: Mr. T. age 64, of Pelham, Alabama was healed after struggling over 2 years with pancreatic cancer and went to heaven on August 5, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Mike was born April 22, 1955. Most of all, Mike loved God and Jesus, the Lord and Savior of his life and that was evident to all those who knew him. Everyone loved to get a Mr. T. hug and smile. He grew up in downtown Atlanta, GA attending Gordon High School until he moved to Lilburn, GA attending Berkmar High School graduating in 1973. He attended Campbellsville University in KY which is where he met his wife, Vickie Lynn Plummer Tallent. They were married on May 15th, 1976 in Campbellsville and graduated on their first anniversary in 1977. Mike was a minister of music/youth during college at Perryville Baptist Church in KY. Mike then returned to Atlanta, working first in computers at Rollins Pest Control. The rest of his work career began starting in 1980 with AT&T/Southern Bell Phone Co. He worked almost 39 years before retiring in January 2019. He worked in various computer management positions with the company over the years. He was an active member of Mountain Park First Baptist church in Stone Mountain, GA where he lived and raised his children with his wife, Vickie. Mike was also a worship leader for a new church plant at Anniston Baptist Church in GA. He was an avid Auburn football fan. He transferred to Birmingham, Al in January, 1999 working at the BTAC Hoover office and then the Data Center. He was an active member of First Baptist church of Pelham. He is survived by his wife Vickie L. Tallent, his two children, Jennifer Elaine Diebold and Joseph Scott Tallent, grandson Conner Henle Diebold, brother-in-law, John Jenkins, niece Tyne Jenkins, sister-in-law Kathy Jones (Dwight), nephew Scott Jones (Shannon), niece Lisa Jones. Preceded in death by Roy Eugene Tallent (Father), Marian Virginia Long Tallent (Mother), Jerry Lee Jenkins (sister) and a stillborn brother (Baby Tallent). Mike loved teaching youth and going on mission trips probably going on 30 or more over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the youth ministry or bus fund at First Baptist Church of Pelham, 2867 Pelham Pkwy., Pelham, Al 35124. His memorial service will be Saturday August 17th, 2019 at the church. Rev. Bruce Cargile, Dr. Daven Watkins and Dr. Mike Shaw will be doing the service. Visitation will be from 10-12 (central time) The memorial service will be at 12 noon and afterwards there will be a covered dish meal for those who want to celebrate Mike's life with his family in the annex building across the street. James 1:12 ESV, I Cor. 15:54.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 11, 2019