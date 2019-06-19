TORPY, Michael Michael Torpy, 20, passed away on June 10th, at his home in Decatur Georgia with his family at this side. Michael was born on April 21st, 1999 to William Torpy and Julie Hodack. He always worked a little harder for everything he earned. He had speech impediment as a kid and ended up a state champion debater. He went from having trouble reading to acing the National Latin exam and becoming a Presidential Scholar at UGA. Michael was an avid hiker and outdoor enthusiast who obtained the honor of Eagle Scout. His wit was in a league of his own, and he always had the perfect reference or offhand remark ready no matter the occasion. He is survived by his parents, his beloved sister Emma (Will) Stamper of Denver, brothers Liam of Chicago and Frederick of Athens, Ga. His grandparents Marge and the late Fred Hodack, and Helen and the late William Torpy along with aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. A memorial service will be held June 22nd at 11:00 AM at Marist School in Brookhaven. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to CURE, at curechildhoodcancer.org or 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, GA 30338. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary