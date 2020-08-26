1/
Michael Wagoner
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAGONER, Michael Joseph Surrounded by family, Michael Joseph Wagoner, age 48, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully after battling severe sepsis on August 21, 2020. Michael was born in Hialeah, Florida to Lenore and Donald Wagoner on January 7, 1972. Michael graduated from Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Science in engineering and a minor in music. Michael graduated from Norcross High School where he found his love for music in the marching band. He was the drum line major for several years and ultimately earned the John Philip Sousa Award his senior year of high school in 1990. The Sousa Award is the most prestigious award a high school band member can receive. Michael enjoyed golfing, riding his motorcycle, playing his drums, and making music with his friends. He was an active volunteer at the Shepherd Center as well as with multiple animal rescue groups, and nobody could shoot straighter and better than Michael at the gun range. Michael also loved traveling around the world with his job at Samsung Electronics. He could fix anything in sight and thus earned his mother's nickname "Mr. Fixer". Michael loved a lot of things, but he loved nothing more than his two beautiful daughters, Lily (20) and Norah (16). He was married to his loving wife Deborah Celecia Wagoner for 23 years. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Donald Wagoner, and is survived by his adoring mother, Lenore Wagoner, his older brother, David Wagoner, his sister-in-law, Karen, and his niece and nephews, Kaitlyn, Brandon, and Austin. Friends and family are welcome to attend the interment at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy. NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, at 3 PM, on Saturday, August 29. Mike was very passionate about animals and veterans. We would love donations in his honor to be directed to the following local grass-roots charities where funds will truly make a difference: Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue (https:// www.friendstotheforlorn.org); The W-Underdogs (https://www.w-underdogs.org); or Shepherd's Men at the Shepherd Center (http://www.shepherdsmen.com).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Interment
03:00 PM
Arlington Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Memorial Park
201 Mt Vernon Hwy NW
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
4042550750
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arlington Memorial Park H. M. Patterson - Arlington Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved