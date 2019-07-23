WARNKE, Corporal Michael Edwin Gwinnett County Corporal Michael Edwin Warnke, age 37, of Dunwoody, GA, loving husband, father, son, brother and friend passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Inurnment will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Michael loved surfing, skiing, boating, and spending time with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman and marksman. He graduated from Brookwood High School Class of 2000 and held a Bachelor's of Applied Science. Michael served in the United States Marine Corp as a Corporal. He was based in Okinawa and then Camp Pendleton in California as a Military Police Officer. Michael is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Edwin Martin Warnke and maternal grandmother, Florence Helen Warnke. He is survived by the love of his life of 8 years, Whitney Drennan Warnke; son, James Edwin Warnke; and four fur babies; father, Richard Edwin Warnke and his wife, Patricia; sisters, Jessica Selkirk and husband Ian, Kristen Fraser and husband Bruce, Kimberly Hazel and husband Brett, Jennifer Haymes and husband Michael; aunt, Virginia Mary Warnke and father-in-law, Robert Drennan and wife Teresa; brother and sister-in-law, Chance and Kim Drennan; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Taylor and Dustin Wolcott; sister-in-law, Halee Yates; as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers a fund has been set up to help Warnke Family Support, https://www.gofundme.com/f/jnrxwv-warnke-family-support . Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 (770) 448-5757. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 23, 2019