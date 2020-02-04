|
WATSON, Michael Anthony Michael Anthony Watson, age 74, went to be with his Lord on Feb. 2, 2020. Mike was born July 23, 1945 at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Linda, son, Tony Watson and his wife, Natalie, and grandsons, Connor and Luke, daughter, Jennie Watson Robbins and her husband, Nathan and grandson, Stephen, sister, Frances Yost and her sons, Wes and James, sister-in-law, Joan Dickson and her daughters, Ellen, Dana, and Mitzi. Mike graduated from Henry Grady High School in 1963 and enjoyed the class reunions with his classmates. He was proud of his service in the Marine Corps and liked to say "Once a Marine Always a Marine". He worked at Lockheed, was a home builder, and worked in home construction before he retired. After retirement he enjoyed hunting, fishing and tennis with the Old Guys at Four Seasons Racquet Club. His favorite times were with his grandsons fishing and running the big trains at home. He was a member of the Encouragers Class at Briarlake Baptist Church where he was a member since 1985. He volunteered at church in various ways. Services will be held at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 2 PM, with visitation from 12 PM - 2 PM. Burial will be in Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 4, 2020