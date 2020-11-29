WILLIAMSON, Michael Scott
Michael Scott Williamson was born on September 6, 1943 in Terre Haute, Indiana where he graduated Schulte High School. His academic success earned him an Army ROTC scholarship at the University of Notre Dame. He obtained both his bachelor's degree and law degree at Notre Dame. After Notre Dame, he served our country in Korea. Upon his return from Korea, Mike started practicing law with a Chicago firm, and, in 1978, he moved his family to Atlanta, working the majority of his forty year legal career as Associate General Counsel for Siemens. More importantly, "Granddude" was a loving, supportive, and fun husband, father, and grandfather. On October 24, 1970, he married Juanita Williamson ("Niter"). Their fifty year marriage yielded three children and six grandchildren, whom Niter and Granddude have taken very good care of. From the routine help of babysitting the grandchildren to the extraordinary joy of family vacations to Hawaii and Jackson Hole (and many more), Niter and Granddude blessed their family's lives in countless ways. Everyone will remember Granddude for his friendliness, quick wit, and his ability to enjoy life. He will be deeply missed, but he will continue to inspire all who knew him. Granddude physically departed us November 18, 2020 after courageously struggling with Lewy Body Dementia for an extended time. He is survived by his wife, Juanita, his children, Scott Williamson (Amy) and Meaghan Schroeder (Jason) and his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Caroline, Lucy, Lauren, Allison, and Timothy. Granddude was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Williamson. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, Granddude's family requests donations be made to the scholarship in Tim's honor, at the University of Notre Dame. https://ace.nd.edu/support
. University of Notre Dame, Alliance for Catholic Education, 107 Carole Sandner Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556. GO IRISH! Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678) 514-1000