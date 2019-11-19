Services
Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow
6362 South Lee St.
Morrow, GA 30260
770-961-2828
Michaelyn Williams
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christian City Welcome Center
7347 Red Oak Road
Union City, GA
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Christian City Welcome Center
7347 Red Oak Road
Union City, GA
1945 - 2019
Michaelyn Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS, Michaelyn Michaelyn (Mickie) Williams of Union City, Georgia, passed November 15, 2019, in Fayetteville, Georgia. Mickie was born January 21,1945 to Alvin Otis and Annie Williams of Mountain View, Georgia. She graduated from Forest Park High School, Forest Park, Georgia, Georgia Southern University with a BA in Recreation and Pepperdine University with a Master's degree in Human Resources Management. She started her professional life working with young people in various capacities, then on to other public service jobs with the State Housing Finance Authority, consulting for HUD and other governmental agencies. Mickie received numerous awards for her achievements in providing public housing. She is survived by her sisters Louise Brown, Doris Haynie, Jane (Harold) Stone, and brother Van (Brenda) Williams, and well over a 100 nieces and nephews and their offspring. She was preceded by her partner, Carol Seaton, her parents, Alvin Otis and Annie Williams, her brother Alvin (Jackie) Williams, sister Montine (Jerry) Tomasello and brothers-in-law, Walter Brown and William Haynie. Memorial Service to be held at Christian City Welcome Center, at 7347 Red Oak Road, Union City, GA, on November 23, at 10 AM. Visitation from 9 - 10 AM, prior to service. Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. 6362 S. Lee St., Morrow, GA 30260, 770 - 961 - 2828.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 19, 2019
