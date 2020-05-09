|
|
LAFAZIA, Michelina Mrs. Michelina LaFazia, age 94, of Atlanta, passed away Monday morning, May 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 29, 1925 in Providence, Rhode Island, one of nine children of the late Susie and Assunta Cortellessa, originally from Italy. Michelina is survived by her two grandchildren, Kimberly Domenicone-Harris and her husband Chad and Michael Domenicone and his wife Osjha, three great granddaughters, Ella, Giavana and Alexa, brother Pat Cortellessa of Rhode Island, and sister Viola Pizzi of Rhode Island. Michelina was happily married to her late husband, Albert LaFazia, for 61 years. Michelina started off her career as a devoted employee at Monet Jewelry. Once her late son, Pasco Domenicone, was born she became a homemaker and dedicated her life to her family, eventually relocating to Atlanta to be close to her son and his family. Michelina also loved to dance, sing, cook Italian food, attend Catholic mass and play with her grandchildren. She never met a stranger and put a smile on the faces of all that had the honor of knowing her. A gravesite service will be held Saturday May 9, 2020 at 2:30 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park, located at 201 Mount Vernon Hwy. NW, Atlanta, GA 30328. Flowers can be delivered prior to Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mount Vernon Hwy. NW, Atlanta, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 9, 2020