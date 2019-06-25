GERSON, Micheline T. Micheline T. Gerson, age 87, of Atlanta, GA, died June 20, 2019. Micheline was born in Paris, France to Jacques and Jacquelin Tindel on December 11th 1931. She had her Bat Mitzvah at Synagogue Chasseloup-Laubat in Paris, France. Micheline had received her degree from College De Cannes. She married Bob Gerson on March 10th 1964 in Atlanta, Georgia. She enjoyed working with Bob at their local business, Robley Hats. She was considered a French gourmet cook. In her free time she enjoyed gardening and traveling. Micheline is predeceased by her son, David Kalker. Micheline is survived by her husband, Bob Gerson; daughter, Judith R. Hathaway (fianc? Vann Causey) and Christina Cooper; and daughter-in-law, Corinne Kalker; and grandchildren, Rachel Pourchier, Samuel, Nicholas, and Jeremy Hathaway; Adam and Aaron Cooper; Alexander, Denali and Sean Kalker; and great-grandchildren, Crew and Hawk Pourchier. The family of Micheline Gerson wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Jan Champion, Frankie Richardson, Annette Lewis, Cortes Moss, Shy Ellison, Amedisys Hospice, Dr. Annie Cooper, and the staff at The Waters Pavilion. A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm on June 28th at The Temple, 1589 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30309 officiated by Rabbi Lydia Medwin. Arrangements are by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary